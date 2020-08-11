Emily Tennant is Shocked When She Surprises Vanessa Grasse in Open 24 Hours Exclusive Clip

Sometimes strong female protagonists and their friends can be just as vulnerable and in need of support as the isolated locations where they work and live. That’s certainly the case for actresses Vanessa Grasse and Emily Tennant in the upcoming psychological horror film, ‘Open 24 Hours.’

Throughout the drama, Grasse’s hero, Mary, is desperately trying to put her life back together after years of being abused by her serial killer boyfriend. She eventually feels that her haunted past is behind her, until it returns with a vengeance, at the expense of her friend, Debbie, who’s played by Tennant.

4Digital Media is set to distribute ‘Open 24 Hours’ next Tuesday, August 18 on VOD, Digital, DVD and Blu-Ray. The movie’s DVD and Blu-Ray discs include such special features as a director’s commentary, alternative ending and ‘The Making Of ‘Open 24 Hours’ documentary.

In honor of the film’s releases, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. The clip, which is titled ‘Don’t Get Too Drunk,’ follows Debbie as she arrives at the gas station to show Mary support during her first shift. But Debbie soon realizes she’s not the only surprise visitor. In addition to Grasse and Tennant, ‘Don’t Get Too Drunk’ also features Brendan Fletcher as Mary’s new boss, Bobby.

The drama was written and directed by Padraig Reynolds. In addition to Grasse, Tennant and Fletcher, the movie also stars Cole Vigue and Daniel O’Meara.

4Digital Media has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Open 24 Hours’:

A paranoid delusional woman, Mary White, has just been released from a mental hospital for setting her serial killer boyfriend on fire. Mary suffers from severe paranoia and hallucinations. Her boyfriend, James Lincoln Fields (Vigue), is a brutal serial killer known as The Rain Ripper.

James enjoyed murdering people and making Mary watch. After being released from the hospital, Mary’s vulnerable demeanor aids her in obtaining employment at an all-night gas station. However, left alone to her own devices, her paranoia and hallucinations return with furious consequences. Things take a gruesome turn when customers and friends suddenly start turning up dead and mutilated all around her.