Ella Hunt Strives to Manage a Band While in High School in Kat and The Band Digital Giveaway

Adolescents have always felt the burden of balancing academic and social pressures, but also already being career-driven adds even more stress to those teenagers’ lives. That’s certainly the case for actress Ella Hunt’s (‘Anna and the Apocalypse‘) title protagonist in the new comedy, ‘Kat and The Band,’ which Trinity Creative Partnership is distributing today on cable and leading Digital providers. The motivated high school student is determined to prove her talent and worth in the music industry, so that she can achieve her goal of managing bands, even during her already hectic schedule.

The coming-of-age music comedy was written by Jemma Field and Michael Muller, and directed by E.E. Hegarty. Besides Hunt, ‘Kat and the Band’ also stars Dougie Poynter (the singer from the pop rock band McFly), Callum McGowan, Idris Debrand, Jennifer Leon, Katherine Kelly and Rufus Hound.

‘Kat and The Band’ follows clever, music-obsessed teenager Kat Malone, who creates her ultimate side-hustle of managing a struggling band, which is led by skeptical Alex (Poynter). But she must also balance the average teenage pressures of friendship, school and family in a sweet and uplifting story about chasing your dreams.