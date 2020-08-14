Alex Murphy and Jock O’Keeffe Want to Make Their School Dance Special on The Young Offenders

One of the most basic elements in life that everyone strives to achieve is happiness, no matter what activities they engage in. That’s certainly the case for adventurous-and equally criminal-Cork-based teenagers, Conor MacSweeney and Jock O’Keeffe, on the coming-of-age television sitcom, ‘The Young Offenders.’

The Irish show, which was developed by Peter Foott, is based on the IFTA-winning 2016 film of the same name. Actors Alex Murphy and Chris Walley reprise their roles of main characters Conor and Jock, respectively, from the movie. Although they’re criminals, the friends have strong feelings about certain moral views.

The television series, which premiered in 2018 on RTÉ and BBC Three, is now airing on BBC One channel on Filmon TV.

The episode follows Conor and Jock are hoping to make the school dance a special night for the girls, but they're destined to create chaos despite themselves. The episode contains very strong language.

