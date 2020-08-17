Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe Rent Their Haunted Estate to a Film Crew on Ghosts

Inheriting gifts from family members isn’t always as intriguing and beneficial as people may initially seem to believe. That’s certainly the case for the Coopers, a young married couple who unexpectedly inherit Button Hall from a distant relative. What makes the country home frightening, besides its crumbling nature, is the resident ghosts that are already living there. The husband and wife’s interactions with the collection of supernatural beings from different historical periods is chronicled on the British sitcom, ‘Ghosts.’

The television show, which premiered last year on BBC One, was written and performed by many of the cast members of Horrible Histories and Yonderland. The series is the first post-watershed comedy by the ensemble. ‘Ghosts’ stars Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe as the married couple, Alison and Mike Cooper, who must contend with the title beings after they move into the home and start to renovate it.

'Ghosts' is now airing on the BBC One channel on Filmon TV.

Episode 4 of Series 1 of ‘Ghosts,’ which is titled ‘Free Pass,’ was written by Mathew Baynton and Jim Howick, and directed by Tom Kingsley. The episode follows Mike and Alison, who are desperate for cash, as they rent the house to a film crew that’s making a period drama. However, the decision pushes both Thomas (Mathew Baynton) and the old house’s floorboards to their breaking points.

