Chief Keef To Premiere His Once-Banned Chicago Hologram Show on Icons of American Music

The once banned hologram show featuring Chicago native rapper Chief Keef is set to premier exclusively on Icons of American Music, a live event airing September 18th on Swissx.com.

The hip-hop singer-songwriter made headlines in late July 2015 when he announced that he was planning on playing the benefit event for the family of Dillan Harris, a one-year-old child who was killed earlier that month during a hit-and-run accident on the South Side of Chicago.

Chief Keef wasn’t allowed to travel back to his hometown at the time, so he was planning on performing live at Chicago’s Redmoon Theater via hologram from Los Angeles. But Chicago’s then-mayor, Rahm Emanuel, urged the venue to cancel the show. The mayor’s administration insisted that Chief Keef’s songs promote violence, so therefore they “pose a significant public safety risk.”

Chief Keef has long since overcome his previously banned benefit concert, and is determined to bring his Hologram to the public. He will be performing live on ‘Icons of American Music,’ via Hologram from the Swissx Island in the Caribbean. The rapper is set to sing songs from throughout his musical career.

In addition to Chief Keef, some of the other biggest stars in Hollywood, both past and present, are showing their support for ‘Icons of American Music,’ which will be hosted by eight-time Grammy Award-winning producer-songwriter, Scott Storch. The live Pay Per View event will feature live music and commentary by such artists as Sean Puffy Combs, Ray J, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Ice T, Cypress Hill, Mike Tyson and Swissx CEO Alki David. The group will also be joined by such late legendary singers as Billie Holiday, Elvis Presley, Bob Marley, Tupac, Biggie Smalls and Prince.

‘Icons of American Music’ will be presented on Friday, September 18 at 7pm EST by SwissX and Hologram USA. This one-of-a-kind 4K 360 VR broadcast can be be viewed with Oculus and other popular VR headsets on SwissX.com.