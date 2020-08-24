Ray J Set to Perform via Hologram on Icons of American Music from Swissx.com

The biggest stars in Hollywood, both past and present, are showing their support of some of modern society’s most important activism campaigns during one of the most devastating pandemics in history. A multitude of celebrities, from Ray J to Michael Jackson, will be performing on ‘Icons of American Music,’ a live event that’s set to air on SwissX, and will be hosted by eight-time Grammy Award-winning producer-songwriter, Scott Storch.
Ray J will be performing live on ‘Icons of American Music,’ via Hologram from the Swissx Island in the Caribbean. The singer-songwriter-rapper is set to sing songs from throughout his musical career, which dates back to the mid-1990s. In addition to Ray J, the live Pay Per View event will feature live music and commentary by such artists as Sean Puffy Combs, Chief Keef, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Ice T, Cypress Hill, Mike Tyson and Swissx CEO, Alki David. The group will also be joined by such late legendary singers as Billie Holiday, Elvis Presley, Bob Marley, Tupac, Biggie Smalls and Prince.
‘Icons of American Music’ will be presented on Friday, September 18 at 7pm EST by SwissX and Hologram USA. This one-of-a-kind 4K 360 VR broadcast can be be viewed with Oculus and other popular VR headsets on SwissX.com.
As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.
Facebook Comments