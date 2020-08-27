Mudding Enthusiasts Rebel Against Common Culture in Red, White & Wasted Exclusive Clip

Rebelling against society’s standard norms is the typical lifestyle for mudding enthusiasts, who often fully embrace the so-called southern redneck characteristics that accompany their hobby. That’s certainly the case for Orlando resident Matthew “Video Pat” Burns, who lives for mudding, which involves people twisting, sliding and whipping up bucketfuls of mud as they drive monster-wheeled vehicles. The unique pastime is highlighted in the new documentary, ‘Red, White & Wasted.’

Dark Star Pictures is set to distribute the movie in select virtual theaters on September 11, and then On Demand and DVD on September 22. The feature’s official release comes after it premiered to widespread critical acclaim at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

In honor of the documentary’s upcoming distribution, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from ‘Red White & Wasted,’ which was directed by Andrei Bowden-Schwartz and Sam B.Jones. In the clip, the mudding enthusiasts admit that they do trespass at times when they go mudding in the woods. They also disclose that there has been a lot of rebellion in the culture for decades, since car companies started putting in large engines and tires on trucks.

‘Red White & Wasted’ follows a family of mudding enthusiasts as the last mudhole in Orlando goes up in flames, and they’re forced to reconsider their way of life in a city that doesn’t have room for them anymore. Burns lives for mudding. He’s never been the same since Swamp Ghost, the longtime local mudding hangout where he shot and then sold mudding videos, became useless after a brush fire raged out of control. He’s barely making ends meet as a single father of two teenage daughters who are dealing with health and boyfriend issues.