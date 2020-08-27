Connect with us

Mudding Enthusiasts Rebel Against Common Culture in Red, White & Wasted Exclusive Clip

DVD NEWS

Mudding Enthusiasts Rebel Against Common Culture in Red, White & Wasted Exclusive Clip

Published on

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from directors Andrei Bowden Schwartz and Sam Jones’ documentary, ‘Red White &Wasted.’

Rebelling against society’s standard norms is the typical lifestyle for mudding enthusiasts, who often fully embrace the so-called southern redneck characteristics that accompany their hobby. That’s certainly the case for Orlando resident Matthew “Video Pat” Burns, who lives for mudding, which involves people twisting, sliding and whipping up bucketfuls of mud as they drive monster-wheeled vehicles. The unique pastime is highlighted in the new documentary, ‘Red, White & Wasted.’

Dark Star Pictures is set to distribute the movie in select virtual theaters on September 11, and then On Demand and DVD on September 22. The feature’s official release comes after it premiered to widespread critical acclaim at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

In honor of the documentary’s upcoming distribution, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from ‘Red White & Wasted,’ which was directed by Andrei Bowden-Schwartz and Sam B.Jones. In the clip, the mudding enthusiasts admit that they do trespass at times when they go mudding in the woods. They also disclose that there has been a lot of rebellion in the culture for decades, since car companies started putting in large engines and tires on trucks.

‘Red White & Wasted’ follows a family of mudding enthusiasts as the last mudhole in Orlando goes up in flames, and they’re forced to reconsider their way of life in a city that doesn’t have room for them anymore. Burns lives for mudding. He’s never been the same since Swamp Ghost, the longtime local mudding hangout where he shot and then sold mudding videos, became useless after a brush fire raged out of control. He’s barely making ends meet as a single father of two teenage daughters who are dealing with health and boyfriend issues.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Red, White & Wasted' Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Red, White & Wasted' Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from directors Andrei Bowden and Sam Jones' Schwartz's documentary, 'Red, White & Wasted.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top