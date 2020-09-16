The Witches’ Training Culminates with Their Final and Toughest Challenge on Fort Salem

One of the most important, long-lasting fights in American history has been the battle over ending cultural and legal persecution for a variety of groups of people, some of whom society doesn’t feel fit into the typical social norms. That’s certainly the case for the three heroines in the new BBC Three sci-fi television series, ‘Fort Salem.’ The fantasy show is set in an alternate, present-day U.S.A, where witches were saved and protected 300 years ago by making a deal with the government to fight for their country.

‘Fort Salem’ follows the protagonists-Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Tally (Jessica Sutton) and Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams)-from basic training in combat magic into their equally terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In their world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with women on the front lines. The looming danger and terrorist threats they face are strikingly familiar to the real world, but also involve supernatural tactics and weapons.

The drama series is currently airing repeats on BBC One’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The show’s pilot episode can be streamed this evening at 6:25-7:10pm local time on Filmon. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The eighth episode of Series 1 of ‘Fort Salem,’ which is titled ‘Citydrop,’ was written by Eli Edelson, and directed by David Grossman. The episode shows that while the witches’ training culminates with their final and toughest challenge, devastating secrets come to light. The episode contains some violent scenes.

