Will Harrell Brings His American Culture to Japan in Tokyo Home Stay Massacre Exclusive Clip

Published on

A scene from ShockYa’s exclusive clip from co-writer-directors Kenta Osaka and Hirohito Takimoto’s horror film, ‘Tokyo Home Stay Massacre.’

Actor Will Harrell is hoping to have some fun while traveling to Japan on vacation. But what’s meant to be an exciting journey turns into a fight for his life in the upcoming horror film, ‘Tokyo Home Stay Massacre.’ The performer’s character must save himself from being sacrificed during an ancient Japanese ritual in the drama, which Leomark Studios is set to distribute On Demand and DVD on Friday, October 2.

In honor of the movie’s upcoming release, Shockya is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘He Is From America.’ In the clip, Harrell’s character, Spencer, is showing off his boxing skills to one of the members of his host family. During his routine, one of the family’s neighbors stops by, and the duo discusses how Spencer, who’s from America, would be exactly right for their plans.

‘Tokyo Home Stay Massacre’ was written and directed by Kenta Osaka and Hirohito Takimoto. In addition to Harrell, the film also stars Diana G. and Alex Derycz.

In ‘Tokyo Home Stay Massacre,’ three American teens travel to Japan to escape a sad past and have some fun. However, they end up trapped in a house with a demented Japanese host family who plans to offer them to their gods in a sick ancient Japanese ritual.

