Stephen Lang Tries to Stop Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation in Redbox Rental Code Giveaway

Stephen Lang is set to lead an elite team of soldiers as they save the day once again in the upcoming action movie, ‘Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation.’ The actor reprises his role of the president in the final installment of the ‘Rogue Warfare’ trilogy.

Saban Films will release the drama in theaters and drive-ins, as well as On Demand and Digital, on September 25. The series’ second sequel was written by Michael J. Day, and directed by Mike Gunther. In addition to Lang, ‘Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation’ also stars Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi, Katie Keene, Fernando Chien, Gina Decesare, Michael Blalock, Mike Mckee, Essam Ferris and Chris Mulkey.

‘Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation’ follows the president’s elite team of soldiers as they uncover plans for a deadly bomb that’s set to detonate in 36 hours. So they must race against time to find it and defeat their enemy, once and for all.