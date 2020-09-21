Connect with us

Stephen Lang Tries to Stop Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation in Redbox Rental Code Giveaway

NEWS

Stephen Lang Tries to Stop Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation in Redbox Rental Code Giveaway

Published on

Stephen Lang is set to lead an elite team of soldiers as they save the day once again in the upcoming action movie, ‘Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation.’ The actor reprises his role of the president in the final installment of the ‘Rogue Warfare’ trilogy.

Saban Films will release the drama in theaters and drive-ins, as well as On Demand and Digital, on September 25. The series’ second sequel was written by Michael J. Day, and directed by Mike Gunther. In addition to Lang, ‘Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation’ also stars Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi, Katie Keene, Fernando Chien, Gina Decesare, Michael Blalock, Mike Mckee, Essam Ferris and Chris Mulkey.

In celebration of ‘Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation’s release, Shockya is offering four lucky winners a Digital copy of the movie. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation’ Redbox rental code contest in the email’s subject line and message. You have until this Friday, September 25, the day of the follow-up’s release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On September 25, we’ll pick the three winners at random and notify them through email. The winners will receive a code to digitally rent and download the drama through Redbox. Good luck!

‘Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation’ follows the president’s elite team of soldiers as they uncover plans for a deadly bomb that’s set to detonate in 36 hours. So they must race against time to find it and defeat their enemy, once and for all.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
Saban Films
Product Name
'Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top