Jesse Gavin and Grant Moninger Go On a Culinary Adventure in I’ll Be Around Exclusive Clip

Actors Jesse Gavin and Grant Moninger are pondering one of life’s most important philosophical issues as they embark on a culinary adventure together: what types of meats, cheeses and condiments to put on their sandwiches. Their contemplation of what food to take from the refrigerator of a house they’re visiting is showcased in the new comedy-drama, ‘I’ll Be Around,’ which is set to be released On Demand tomorrow, September 23 by Indie Rights.

In honor of the movie’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the music-driven film, which is titled ‘Buddy and Razz.’ In the video, the clip’s title two characters, who are played by Gavin and Moninger, respectively, ponder other people’s food and eating habits as they indulge in helping themselves to sandwiches.

‘I’ll Be Around’ is set to become the next classic generational movie, as it explores such issues as how society’s traditional rules, expectations and stereotypical goals no longer apply in modern culture. The feature conveys a dialogue-driven level of angst, confusion and comedy, in terms of dealing with the topic of finding purpose in one’s life.

Against the backdrop of a post-punk music festival, ‘I’ll Be Around’ follows dozens of struggling thirty-somethings as they deal with a wide variety of social and philosophical issues in their respective lives. The story features a huge cast of characters of various races, sexual orientation and beliefs, who are grappling with nostalgia for their adolescence, while also waxing intellectually social issues and the difficulty of making a living as an artist.

‘I’ll Be Around’ was directed by award-winning filmmaker, Michael Cuenca, who also co-wrote the script with Dan Rojay. In addition to Gavin and Moninger, the comedy-drama also stars Brendan Takash, Drew Clapp, E.D. Augustine, Frank Agnew, Joey Halter, Kat Yeary, Sarah Lawrence, Shane Brock, Sofia Grace and Zachary Ryan Block.