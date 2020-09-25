Video Interview: Jack Kane Talks Shortcut (Exclusive)

Embarking on an unprecedented physical and emotional journey can be an equally terrifying and rewarding experience. That’s certainly the case for up-and-coming English actor, Jack Kane, who embarked on the frightening, but equally gratifying, route of becoming a professional performer when he was just a teenager. The actor initially made a name for himself on television, as he garnered attention for starring on Netflix’s hit 2018 crime mystery drama series, ‘The A List.’

The performer is now appearing in the new adventure horror film, ‘Shortcut,’ which is opening today in over 600 drive in theaters across the U.S. The theatrical distribution will be followed by a VOD release on December 22 by Gravitas Ventures. The fantasy drama was written by Daniele Cosci and directed by Alessio Liguori.

‘Shortcut’ follows what was supposed to be an average bus ride home from school for shy high-schooler Nolan (Kane) and his classmates, including artistic Bess (Sophie Jane Oliver), loudmouth Karl (Zander Emlano), intelligent Queenie (Molly Dew) and rebellious Reggie (Zak Sutcliffe). The kids have fun with each other, as they crack jokes, trade prophetic riddles and discuss the rare lunar eclipse happening that night with each other. But once their nice, protective driver Joseph (Terence Anderson) encounters an abandoned construction site with a pile of downed trees blocking the road, everything changes for them, as they’ve stumbled into a trap set by someone — or something.

The friends face further roadblocks as they take an alternate route down an even more remote forest road. Recently escaped convict Pedro (David Keyes) hijacks the bus at gunpoint. The vehicle then breaks down, which leaves the group stuck without any resources to call for help. Making matters worse, a murderous monster known as the Nocturne Wanderer has made itself known to the group, which is left to fight for their survival against he lethal animal.

Kane generously took the time recently to talk about starring in ‘Shortcut’ during an exclusive video interview over Zoom. Among other things, the actor discussed what it was about the character of Nolan, as well as the overall script, that convinced him to take on the role. He also delved into what his experience of working with Liguori on creating Nolan’s arc in the drama was like throughout the production. The performer also mentioned what the process of working on his physicality for the role was like during filming, to showcase how Nolan’ fight for his survival.

Watch our exclusive video interview with Kane above, and the official trailer for ‘Shortcut’ below.