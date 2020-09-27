Jonnie Irwin Helps a Couple Escape to the Country in Lancashire

The desire for more room, cleaner air and less noise can often drive city dwellers to seek a reprieve in the countryside. That’s certainly the case for the daytime television reality series, ‘Escape to the Country.’ With even more house buyers wanting to swap city living for a home in the country, presenter Jonnie Irwin is determined to help people who want to purchase a rural property, and celebrate the house-buying success stories.

‘Escape to the Country,’ which also features presenters Alistair Appleton, Jules Hudson and Nicki Chapman, airs on BBC One’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for to viewers in the UK, and international viewers who have a paid subscription.) The latest episode of ‘Escape to the Country’ to air on Filmon can be streamed this morning at 10:20-11:20am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The seventh episode of Series 19 of ‘Escape to the Country; features Irwin as he meets a pair of teachers with a £600k budget. The couple wants to upsize and find the ideal country home for them and their four young children in Lancashire.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.