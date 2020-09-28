Connect with us

David Oyelowo and Keeley Hawes are Forced to Spy On Tom Matthew Macfadyen on Spooks

The British action-adventure spy mystery drama series, ‘Spooks.’

Gripping entries in the spy genre not only draw viewers into their stories through various visual stylistic choices, but also crafting realistic, high-tension, emotional stories. That’s certainly the case with British mystery television series, ‘Spooks.’ The espionage drama follows the work of a group of MI5 officers based at the service’s Thames House headquarters, in a highly secure suite of offices known as The Grid.

The popular action-adventure show, which is also notable for its use of popular guest actors, originally aired on the BBC One network in the early 2000s. Its repeats are currently streaming on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The next episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight 6:20-7:40pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 10 of Series 2 of ‘Spooks’ was directed by Sam Miller. The episode follows Danny and Zoe (David Oyelowo and Keeley Hawes) as they’re forced to spy on Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) as a U.S. assassin is dispatched to Britain.

