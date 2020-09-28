Marin Ireland and Michael Abbott Jr. Battle Their Sorrow in The Dark and the Wicked Trailer and Poster

Actress Marin Ireland and actor Michael Abbott Jr. are succumbing to their characters’ overwhelming grief in the upcoming horror movie, ‘The Dark and the Wicked.’ Their sorrow will be unleashed when RLJE Films distributes the drama in theaters, On Digital and On Demand on Friday, November 6. In honor of the feature’s release, the distributor has unveiled the movie’s official trailer and poster.

‘The Dark and the Wicked’ was written, directed and produced by Bryan Bertino (‘The Strangers,’ ‘The Monster,’ ‘Mockingbird’). In addition to Ireland (‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Hell or High Water‘) and Abbott (‘Loving,’ ‘Mud‘), the drama also stars Xander Berkeley (“The Walking Dead”).

RLJE Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Dark and the Wicked’:

On a secluded farm, a man is slowly dying. Bedridden and fighting through his final breaths, his wife is slowly succumbing to overwhelming grief. To help their mother and say goodbye to their father, siblings Louise (Ireland) and Michael (Abbott) return to their family’s farm.

It doesn’t take long for them, however, to see that something’s wrong with their mom—something more than her heavy sorrow. Gradually, as their own grief mounts, Louise and Michael begin suffering from a darkness that’s similar to their mother’s, as they’re marked by waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over their family.