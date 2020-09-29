Joseph Millson Learns a Respected Member of the Community is Harboring a Secret on Peak Practice

Sometimes people seem to have the most idyllic life, but their friends, families and colleagues may not always know about their underlying challenges. That’s certainly the case for the doctors of the General Practice (GP) that specializes in surgery on the successful British drama series, ‘Peak Practice.’

The show was set in Cardale, a small fictional town in the Derbyshire Peak District. While running for 12 series on ITV from the early 1990s to the early 2000s, ‘Peak Practice’ followed the GP’s staff members as they face professional problems when they each encounter personal difficulties.

Classic episodes of the critically acclaimed show are being broadcast on the Drama network’s channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 10:20-11:20am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 3 of Series 8 of ‘Peak Practice,’ which is titled ‘Eskimo Roll,’ was written by Michael Jenner, and directed by Alan Grint. The episode follows Dr. Sam Morgan (Joseph Millson) as he learns a respected member of the community is harboring a devastating secret, and Dr. Joanna Graham (Haydn Gwynne) grows concerned about Alice North’s (Margery Mason) state of mind.

