Everything Changes For Painter Adam Cullen in Acute Misfortune Exclusive Trailer Premiere

Everything’s changing for Australian artist Adam Cullen and journalist Erik Jensen in the upcoming biopic, ‘Acute Misfortune.’ The writer’s chronicle of the Archibald Prize-winning painter, who’s known for his controversial subjects and distinctive style, is showcased in the film adaptation of Jensen’s award-winning biography of Cullen.

Dark Star Pictures is set to distribute the acclaimed drama in virtual theaters in L.A. and Cleveland this Friday, October 2, and then On Demand on Tuesday, November 3. In honor of the movie’s release, ShockYa is exclusively premiering ‘Acute Misfortune’s trailer.

The biopic was directed and produced by Thomas M. Wright, who also co-wrote the script with Jensen. ‘Acute Misfortune’ stars Daniel Henshall (‘The Babadook‘) as Cullen, and Toby Wallace (‘Romper Stomper’) as Jensen. The film chronicles the story of the biographer and his subject, who descend into a dependent and abusive relationship.