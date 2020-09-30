David Karsten Visits His Lab Assistant In an Asylum in Housesitter: The Night They Saved Siegfried’s Brain Exclusive Clip

Actor Richard Gasparian is determined to save his mind-and his life-in the upcoming release of the cult horror comedy, ‘Housesitter: The Night They Saved Siegfried’s Brain.’ The classic sci-fi movie is finally being distributed, over 30 years after it was shot, as Leomark Studios is releasing it On Demand and on Blu-ray this Friday, October 2.

In honor of ‘Housesitter: The Night They Saved Siegfried’s Brain’ official distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the film. The clip features the horror and sci-fi troupes that make the comedy a cult classic in the genres.

‘Housesitter: The Night They Saved Siegfried’s Brain’ was written by Gasparian and Robin Nuyen, the latter of whom also served as the director and one of the actors. The duo also served as producers together on the movie. The comedy also stars David Karsten, Holly Kaplan (‘American Crime Story,’ Shocker’), Robert Small (‘Flight of the Navigator,’ ‘Seaquest 2032’) and Stephen James Carver (‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’).

The movie was filmed entirely in 1987, but has only now been edited so it can be released. After sitting unfinished for 32 years, it was completed with post-sound from Skywalker Sound and final picture from Paramount Pictures color department.

Combining 1980’s horror and 1950’s sci-fi, ‘Housesitter: The Night They Saved Siegfried’s Brain’ tells the story of Andy (Gasparian), an idealist medical student with a serious Elvis obsession, who’s determination to perfect his rat-to-rat brain transfer to help mankind and change the face of modern science. After his final experiment fails and blows up, Andy loses his chance to travel abroad and study at the prestigious Reinhardt Institute. With his future in doubt, and no place to live, his future looks bleak.

Little does Andy know that his beloved professor and mentor, Doc Crosby (Karsten), is actually a mad scientist who has been murdering people and stealing their brains for experiments in his makeshift black and white laboratory. When Doc realizes that his own brain is so severely damaged from experimenting on himself, and that he will be dead in a matter of hours without a successful brain transfer, he hatches a scheme to acquire the 13 human brains needed for his brain pyramid. Knowing that Andy is homeless and that college kids can’t resist having big parties, Doc invites Andy to housesit while he goes away on business.

After he frees his deranged lab assistant from the insane asylum, and with his house now full of healthy unsuspecting college kids, Doc’s trap is set. When the party begins, so does the deadly game of cat and mouse. While Andy hopes to save his friends from the scalpel of a madman, Doc is determined to succeed in his murderous plot to save his own life by completing the first even human brain transference procedure.