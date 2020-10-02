Pauline Quirke Reluctantly Agrees to Investigate the Theft of Money From Her Brother on Maisie Raine

Sometimes the best way to solve a serious criminal case is to address the situation with a down-to-earth approach. That carefree attitude often worked for the title character of the British television series, ‘Maisie Raine.’ The eponymous protagonist of the crime drama, which originally aired on BBC One in the late 1990s, was played by Pauline Quirke.

The unorthodox, but equally strong and dedicated, detective’s work wasn’t always appreciated by her superiors, as she often became personally involved with the victims of each case, and bended the rules during her investigations. But Maisie’s unusual process always did end in her getting the results she desired.

Repeats of ‘Maisie Raine.’ are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 4pm-5pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The fifth episode of Series 1 , which is titled ‘Getting to Be a Habit,’ was written by Stephen Bill, and directed by Claire Winyard. It follows the title character as she reluctantly agrees to investigate the theft of money from her brother.

