Connect with us

Amanda Arcuri Agrees to Meet Jackson Rathbone in Do Not Reply Exclusive Clip

HORROR HEADLINES

Amanda Arcuri Agrees to Meet Jackson Rathbone in Do Not Reply Exclusive Clip

Published on

Actress Amanda Arcuri appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip in co-writer-directors-producers Daniel Woltosz and Walter Woltosz’s horror thriller, ‘Do Not Reply.’

Actress Amanda Arcuri feels so confident in her budding romantic relationship with Jackson Rathbone in the new horror-thriller, ‘Do Not Reply,’ that’s she’s incapable of grasping the potential danger signs in her online crush. Their two characters, Chelsea and Brad, initially seem to be the perfect fit, until they meet in person, and she realizes what kind of person he truly is in real life.

‘Do Not Reply’ is available On Demand today, October 2, 2020, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures. In honor of the film’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the drama, which is titled ‘Chelsea Agrees to Meet Brad.’

In the clip, the two title characters are talking over the phone in their respective rooms. Chelsea initially states that even though they haven’t seen in each other in person yet, she feels like they know more about each other than people who have met in real life. Brad then becomes agitated when a mysterious girl knocks on his door, and when Chelsea questions who the girl is, he tells her she’s his adopted sister. Chelsea notes that she’s realizing that there are still details about each other they haven’t shared, which Brad seems quick to brush off. He then changes the subject, and suggests that they finally meet each other in person over the weekend at a Halloween party.

In addition to Arcuri and Rathbone, the movie also stars Kerri Medders (‘Alexa & Katie’), Elise Luthman (‘Family Vanished’), Ashlee Füss (‘2 Broke Girls’), Ivon Millan (‘Santiago’) and Thom Gossom Jr. (‘Fight Club’). ‘Do Not Reply’ was written, directed and produced by father-and-son filmmaking duo, Walt Woltosz and Daniel Woltosz.

Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Do Not Reply’:

Chelsea falls prey to a social media predator. She meets Brad at a Halloween party and is abducted. Chelsea is eventually allowed to stay in his fortified house with other girls who Brad plans to kill in his virtual reality murders.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Do Not Reply' Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Do Not Reply' Clip
Description

ShockYa is exclusively premiering a clip from co-writer-director-producers Daniel Woltosz and Walter Woltosz's horror-thriller, 'Do Not Reply,' which is titled 'Chelsea Agrees to Meet Brad,' and features actress Amanda Arcuri and actor Jackson Rathbone.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top