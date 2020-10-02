Connect with us

Devin Leigh Threatens Ryan Barnes’ Family in Monochrome: The Chromism Exclusive Clip

MOVIES

Devin Leigh Threatens Ryan Barnes’ Family in Monochrome: The Chromism Exclusive Clip

Published on

The poster for writer-director-producer ‘s sci-fi thriller, ‘Monochrome: The Chromism.’

Actor Devin Leigh is strongly encouraging his fellow performer, Ryan Barnes, to do what he says, in order to protect his family, in the upcoming sci-fi thriller, ‘Monochrome: The Chromism.’ In the new action-adventure film, Devin’s character, the Suited Man, informs Barnes’ character, Jerry Ward, that he must contain threats to society, or he’ll have harm unleashed on his loved ones.

Tempest Studios is set to release ‘Monochrome: The Chromism’ On Demand on October 16. In honor of the drama’s upcoming distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the thriller, which is titled ‘Ambush.’ In the clip, the Suited Man surprises Jerry in his car, and warns him that his family will face trouble if he doesn’t listen to instruction.

The drama marks the feature film writing, directorial, producing, sound editing, editing, cinematography and visual effects debuts of Kodi Zene. In addition to Leigh and Barnes, the movie, which is the first entry in a planned new franchise, also stars Josh Bangle, Cat Merritt, Andre Pelzer and Shashana Pearson.

Tempest Studios is has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Monochrome: The Chromism’:

Isaac Ward (Bangle) is the first person to turn hue in the black and white world. After being shot in a downtown crossfire, he is found bleeding red. As Isaac’s body also begins to streak with color, other outbreaks develop across the globe. Isaac now struggles to survive while society tears itself apart to try to capture and comprehend these new unexplainable hues. Countries are left at odds while Isaac determinedly sets out to find answers.

Summary
Monochrome: The Chromism' - Ambush - Exclusive Clip
Title
Monochrome: The Chromism' - Ambush - Exclusive Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director Kodi Zene's sci-fi thriller, 'Monochrome: The Chromism.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top