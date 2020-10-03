David Tennant and Catherine Tate Enter a World of Terror Inside an Abandoned Library on Doctor Who

Sometimes the best thing that can protect humanity is an extraterrestrial being that explores the universe in a time-traveling space ship. That’s certainly the case for the title character of the popular British sci-fi television series, ‘Doctor Who.’ The BAFTA Award-winning drama follows the eponymous Doctor as he fights a variety of enemies, in order to save civilizations and help people in need.

New episodes of the long-running show originally air on the BBC network. Repeats of the hit series are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 8:10pm-9:10pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 8 of Series 4 of ‘Doctor Who,’ which is titled ‘Silence in the Library,’ was written by Steven Moffat, and directed by Euros Lyn. It features David Tennant in his final series as the title role. The episode follows the title character as he and Donna (Catherine Tate) enter a world of terror inside an abandoned library.

