Dane Baptiste Doesn’t Want to Answer His Family’s Questions on Sunny D

While some people work hard to improve their life circumstances, somehow they just end up making things worse. Actor-writer Dane Baptiste is doing just that, in a hilarious manner, through his protagonist of Dane Mackenzie on the 2016 British comedy television series, ‘Sunny D.’ The show was the first black sitcom commissioned by BBC Three in 20 years, in part because of the stand-up comedian’s ability to showcase the relatable situations that many young adults experience as they try to better themselves.

Episode 1 of Series 1 of ‘Sunny D,’ which is titled ‘Danny Two Phones,’ was written by Baptiste, and directed by Rebecca Rycrof. It shows how it’s Dane’s dad’s 65th birthday, and his mom has organized a surprise party. At the party, Dane’s aunts and uncles start asking him all asking the questions he doesn’t want to answer.

