Natalie Shershow is Enjoying Halloween in a Hearse in My Summer as a Goth Exclusive Clip

Natalie Shershow is Enjoying Halloween in a Hearse in My Summer as a Goth Exclusive Clip

Published on

Natalie Shershow (second from left) appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from co-writer-director Tara Johnson-Medinger’s drama, ‘My Summer as a Goth.’

Sometimes the best way to experience the fun of Halloween is to live life to the fullest in a vehicle to die for-a hearse. That’s certainly the case for award-winning actress Natalie Shershow in the upcoming drama, ‘My Summer as a Goth.’ 123 Go Films will release the movie on DirecTV and other On Demand platforms on November 11.

In honor of ‘My Summer as a Goth’s digital distribution next month, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the drama, which is titled ‘Hearse.’ In the clip, Shershow’s character, Joey Javitts, along with three of her new friends, who are all dressed in their normal goth clothes, go out to celebrate Halloween. When the group climbs into a hearse, Joey’s grandparents aren’t surprised by their antics.

Tara Johnson-Medinger directed the film, which she also co-wrote with Brandon Lee Roberts. The duo also served as producers on the movie, which, in addition to Shershow, also stars Jack Levis, Fayra Teeters, Jonas Israel, Jenny White, Carter Allen, Eduardo Reyes, Rachelle Henry, Lorraine Bahr, Michael Biesanz, Sophie Giberson and Sarah Overman.

‘My Summer as a Goth’ follows the 16-year-old Joey after she’s sent to stay with her eccentric grandparents after the sudden death of her father, and her author mother promotes her latest novel. Joey promptly falls for the beguiling Goth boy next door, Victor (Levis), and is transformed by him and his merry band of misfits in black.

Set in present-day Portland, the drama navigates Joey’s relationships with her new friends, her family and herself. It will surely resonate with anyone who survived the social alienation of adolescence, and their first summer heartbreak.

