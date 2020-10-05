Connect with us

James Morris is Haunted by a Ghost of the Past in They Live Inside Us Exclusive Clip

James Morris is Haunted by a Ghost of the Past in They Live Inside Us Exclusive Clip

James Morris stars in writer-director Michael Ballif’s horror film, ‘They Live Inside Us.’

Trying to create a better future can often times lead people to be haunted by their past. That’s certainly the case for actor James Morris’ protagonist, Jake, in the new horror film, ‘They Live Inside Us.’ Gravitas Ventures is set to distribute the Witching Season-produced drama tomorrow in the U.S. and Canada via Apple TV/iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, Google Play, Microsoft (Xbox), Redbox On Demand, Vimeo and YouTube Premium. The movie can be pre-ordered digitally on Apple TV/iTunes and on Blu-ray and DVD on Amazon.

In honor of ‘They Live Inside Us’ release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the film, which is titled ‘Ghost.’ In the clip, Jake enters a notoriously haunted house, and begins looking through the belongings that were covered and left behind. As he accidentally breaks a picture frame that holds a photo of a woman, a ghost is partially seen behind him in the background, which gives him an eerie feeling.

Michael Ballif wrote and directed the drama, which, in addition to Morris, also stars Emily Broschinsky, Hailey Nebeker and Stevie Dutson. ‘They Live Inside Us’ follows Jake as he spends Halloween night in the notoriously haunted house, as he’s seeking inspiration for a new writing project. Upon arriving at the property, he soon realizes he’s stepped in his own horror story.

