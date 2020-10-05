Connect with us

Shahin Sean Solimon Asks For a Wish From a Genie in Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage – Ultimate Director’s Cut Exclusive Clip

MOVIES

Shahin Sean Solimon Asks For a Wish From a Genie in Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage – Ultimate Director’s Cut Exclusive Clip

Published on

Actor-director Shahin Sean Solimon appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from the action-adventure-fantasy film, ‘Sinbad The Fifth Voyage – Ultimate Director’s Cut.’

Shahin Sean Solimon is searching for a way to once again release the genie from his magical lamp, in order to make his dreams come true, in the newly released director’s cut of the action-adventure film, ‘Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage.’ The newly unveiled version of the drama is now available in the U.S. exclusively on Prime Video. In honor of the fantasy movie’s latest distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

Giant Flick Films and Imagination Street Films produced and distributed ‘Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage – Ultimate Director’s Cut,’ which is based on the ‘Arabian Nights’ and ‘Sinbad the Sailor’s fairytale adventures. The much anticipated director’s cut features several new scenes and a more expanded storyline between Sinbad and Princess Parisa.

In addition to acting in the drama, Solimon also directed the movie. The filmmaker has been acknowledged as the first Persian-American actor to play the title character in an American-made movie.

“I have always been a fan of the ‘Arabian Nights’ and the early stop-motion Sinbad movies created by Ray Harryhausen. I am truly grateful for the chance to be a part of this creative process on both sides of the camera,” said Solimon. “Having an opportunity to do an Ultimate Director’s Cut of ‘Sinbad,’ and with a great team of artists, adds so much more that ties the movie together. It’s almost a whole new film. We wanted to create something for the fans of Sinbad and bring back a taste of the traditional classic style of movie making, and I believe we have done that. I am very excited and looking forward to developing and extending this Universe of ‘Sinbad the Sailor!'”

For more information about ‘Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage – Ultimate Director’s Cut, visit Giant Flick Films’ official website, as well as Solimon’s Facebook page.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive Sinbad The Fifth Voyage - Ultimate Director's Cut Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive Sinbad The Fifth Voyage - Ultimate Director's Cut Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from director-actor Shahin Sean Solimon's action-adventure-fantasy film, 'Sinbad The Fifth Voyage - Ultimate Director's Cut.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top