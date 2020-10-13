Maisie Williams Fights to Save Her Life in The Owners DVD Giveaway

Sometimes the biggest score during an impromptu home robbery attempt is the young thieves’ lives. That’s certainly the case for actress Maisie Williams’ character and her fellow cohorts in the new horror movie, ‘The Owners.’ The performers’ characters, who initially serve as the action thriller’s antagonists, surprisingly become the relatable anti-heroes that viewers will undoubtedly hope will escape with their lives.

RLJE Films will distribute the drama next Tuesday, October 20 on DVD and Blu-ray, for an SRP of $27.97 and $28.96, respectively. The discs will include the bonus feature, ‘The Making of The Owners.’

In addition to Williams, the film also stars Sylvester McCoy, Jake Curran,?Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis?and Rita Tushingham. ‘The Owners’ was directed by Julius Berg, who also co-wrote the script with? Matthieu Gompel.

In ‘The Owners,’ a group of friends think they found the perfect easy score – an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early, the tables are suddenly turned. As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues, the would-be thieves are left to fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.