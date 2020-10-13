Danny’s Funeral is Brought to an Abrupt Halt When a Bomb Blast Occurs on Spooks

Gripping entries in the spy genre not only draw viewers into their stories through various visual stylistic choices, but also crafting realistic, high-tension, emotional stories. That’s certainly the case with British mystery television series, ‘Spooks.’ The espionage drama follows the work of a group of MI5 officers based at the service’s Thames House headquarters, in a highly secure suite of offices known as The Grid.

The popular action-adventure show, which is also notable for its use of popular guest actors, originally aired on the BBC One network in the early 2000s.

Episode 1 of Series 4 of ‘Spooks,’ which is titled ‘The Special (Part 1),’ was written by Ben Richards, and directed by Antonia Bird. The episode follows Danny’s (David Oyelowo) funeral as it’s brought to an abrupt halt when a bomb blast occurs in central London, which causes the start of an extensive terror campaign.

