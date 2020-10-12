Connect with us

Vanessa Zima Falls Victim to Andy Davoli During a Killer Weekend in Thriller’s Exclusive Clip

Many young women rely on dating apps to enjoy the finer things in life. But they rarely consider the negative consequences that can arise from embracing their lavish new social lives. Actress Vanessa Zima’s character of Kimberly is one such woman who doesn’t realize that her life may actually be in danger until the last minute in the upcoming thriller, ‘Killer Weekend.’

Gravitas Ventures is set to distribute the film on VOD tomorrow, October 13. In honor of the drama’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusively clip from the feature. In the clip, Kimberly is discussing her aspirations of becoming a successful actress with actor Andy Davoli’s antagonist, Ted, in his car. The villainous Ted promises to help her by looking at her acting reel, as he claims he has a good eye for spotting up-and-coming talent. But Kimberly will never be able to fulfill her dream career, as her unfortunate fate is then revealed (in a shot that contains some graphic imagery).

Jamielyn Lippman directed ‘Killer Weekend,’ which was executive produced by Michael Biehn and Jennifer Blanc-Biehn, who both also appear in the movie. The thriller’s supporting cast includes Alex Urbom, Richard Gunn and Caitlin Keats.

‘Killer Weekend’ follows Kimberly, a young woman from L.A. who’s enjoying a lavish lifestyle, thanks to a dating app. With the help from a lowlife insurance agent, Fred (Urbom), they come up with a way to scheme even more money from the men she meets and dates. Everything goes according to plan until she falls in love with Ted, who happens to be a serial killer.

