Joe Pantoliano is Talking to the Vines in From the Vine Exclusive Clip

Joe Pantoliano is experiencing an ethical crisis, and is determined to re-calibrate his moral compass, in the new movie, ‘From the Vine.’ The actor’s character is determined to find his way, and rejuvenate his purpose, by reconnecting with, and honoring, his family.

The drama is now available on VOD, courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films. In honor of the romantic comedy’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Talking to the Vines.’

In addition to Pantoliano, ‘From the Vine’ also stars Paula Brancati, Marco Leonardi and Wendy Crewson. The movie was written by Willem Wennekers, and directed and produced by Sean Cisterna.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘From the Vine’:

Mark Gentile (Pantoliano), an attorney and automotive company executive, travels to Italy after a major humiliation in business. He returns to the tiny village of Acerenza, visiting the vineyard where he grew up, and finds it in a state of disrepair. Mark gets an idea to bring the overgrown property back to life and start producing wine again.

Mark convinces various denizens of Acerenza, each with their own comedic personality, to aid him in this seemingly impractical effort, and promises everyone a share in the business if it is successful. Concerned about his sudden and lengthy trip, Mark is joined by his wife Marina (Crewson), and his twenty-something daughter, Laura (Brancati), whose purpose is lost.

But when Mark gets a serious offer to run another company, he abruptly packs up and heads home, leaving his daughter to run the winery, something she never planned to do as a career. Laura is furious with Mark, but then learns that his choice will ultimately benefit the vineyard and bring true prosperity to Acerenza.