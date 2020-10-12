Connect with us

Joe Pantoliano is Talking to the Vines in From the Vine Exclusive Clip

MOVIES

Joe Pantoliano is Talking to the Vines in From the Vine Exclusive Clip

Published on

Actor Joe Pantoliano appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from director-producer Sean Cisterna’s romantic comedy-drama, ‘From the Vine,’ which is titled ‘Talking to the Vines.’

Joe Pantoliano is experiencing an ethical crisis, and is determined to re-calibrate his moral compass, in the new movie, ‘From the Vine.’ The actor’s character is determined to find his way, and rejuvenate his purpose, by reconnecting with, and honoring, his family.

The drama is now available on VOD, courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films. In honor of the romantic comedy’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Talking to the Vines.’

In addition to Pantoliano, ‘From the Vine’ also stars Paula Brancati, Marco Leonardi and Wendy Crewson. The movie was written by Willem Wennekers, and directed and produced by Sean Cisterna.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘From the Vine’:

Mark Gentile (Pantoliano), an attorney and automotive company executive, travels to Italy after a major humiliation in business. He returns to the tiny village of Acerenza, visiting the vineyard where he grew up, and finds it in a state of disrepair. Mark gets an idea to bring the overgrown property back to life and start producing wine again.

Mark convinces various denizens of Acerenza, each with their own comedic personality, to aid him in this seemingly impractical effort, and promises everyone a share in the business if it is successful. Concerned about his sudden and lengthy trip, Mark is joined by his wife Marina (Crewson), and his twenty-something daughter, Laura (Brancati), whose purpose is lost.

But when Mark gets a serious offer to run another company, he abruptly packs up and heads home, leaving his daughter to run the winery, something she never planned to do as a career. Laura is furious with Mark, but then learns that his choice will ultimately benefit the vineyard and bring true prosperity to Acerenza.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'From the Vine' Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'From the Vine' Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from director-producer Sean Cisterna's romantic comedy-drama, 'From the Vine,' which is titled 'Talking to the Vines,' and features actor Joe Pantoliano.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top