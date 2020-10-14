Connect with us

Sitges Film Festival 2020: Brigitte Kali Canales Fights Her Demons in The Old Ways Exclusive Festival Poster Premiere

Horror

Sitges Film Festival 2020: Brigitte Kali Canales Fights Her Demons in The Old Ways Exclusive Festival Poster Premiere

Published on

ShockYa is premiering the official Sitges Film Festival 2020 poster for director Christopher Alender’s horror movie, ‘The Old Ways,’ which stars Brigitte Kali Canales

Actress Brigitte Kali Canales is being forced to battle her inner demons, both metaphorically and literally, in a fight to save her life and soul, in the new horror film, ‘The Old Ways.’ In honor of the drama having its World Premiere this week during the Panorama Fantàstic screening section of the Sitges Film Festival in Sitges, Spain, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive festival poster for the movie. The poster features an animated version of Canales’ protagonist of Cristina as she’s confronted by her diabolic enemies.

‘The Old Ways’ was written by Marcos Gabriel, and directed by Christopher Alender. They both also served as executive producers on the new drama. The movie is the duo’s latest project, as they have collaborated together for the past 25 years.

While working on the script, Gabriel pieced together anecdotes his mother had told him from her youth in Puerto Rico. With a great deal of older generations stepping forward to also share their experiences, the scribe’s extensive research taught him that the world of witchcraft in Latin America and the Caribbean are still very much alive in the present day.

Soapbox Films, which served as the production company on ‘The Old Ways,’ has released the following synopsis for the drama, which also stars Andrea Cortés, Julia Vera, Sal Lopez and AJ Bowen:

When Cristina Lopez, a Mexican American reporter, returns to her ancestral homeland of Veracruz to chase a story on witchcraft and faith healers, she becomes the subject of her own story. Kidnapped by a local bruja and her son, she’s held against her will for a terrifying reason: they believe she has a demon within her, and won’t let her go free until they exorcise the malevolent force … no matter what it takes.

As she struggles to make her escape, Cristina slowly comes to believe they may be telling the truth after all. Along with her captors and estranged cousin Miranda (Cortés), Cristina’s fight for survival turns into a fight for her soul.

Sales for the American horror movie are being represented by XYZ Films during the Sitges Film Festival. For more information on the drama’s screenings during the festival, visit Sitges’ official website. Below is the full screening schedule for ‘The Old Ways’ during the festival:

Friday, October 16 at 11:00am CET – Cinema El Retiro Sitges

Friday, October 16 at 7:15pm CET – Cinema El Retiro Sitges

Saturday, October 17 at 11:15am CET – Tramuntana Melia Sitges

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
Sitges Film Festival 2020
Product Name
'The Old Ways' Exclusive Poster

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top