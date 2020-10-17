Colleen Doyle Informs Michael Bloomstein His Movie Won’t Get Made in Bloomywood Exclusive Clip

People who prosper in their careers are often the ones who possess a willingness to do anything to succeed. Actor Michael Bloomstein is determined to prove that he can accomplish anything he puts his mind to in his professional life on the new YouTube web series, ‘Bloomywood.’

In honor of the comedy premiering on the video sharing platform last month, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the show, which is titled ‘Your Movie Won’t Get Made, But The Gist Might.’ In the clip, Bloomstein meets with his career coach, Blanche, who’s played by Colleen Doyle, during which she informs him that his script will never be made in Hollywood. While he remains optimistic that his story will eventually be brought to the screen, she insists that at best, only the gist of his screenplay will be made.

‘Bloomywood’ takes a comedic, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’-inspired look at what it takes for people to chase their dreams in Hollywood. The series follows Bloomstein as he aspires to have a major Hollywood studio bring his life story to the big screen. The only problem is he’s never been to Hollywood. his life is uneventful and he has no connections or money. But with his unyielding self-belief, he chases his dream, only to eventually question if he really has what it takes to make it.

Also inspired by Sacha Baron Cohen, ‘Bloomywood’ uses a mockumentary format and man on the street interactions to explore the absurd realities of Hollywood. The show was created by writers David Meyers (‘We Will Not Be Silent’) and Taylor Gregory (‘A Small Place’), and directed by Rory Leland. In addition to Bloomstein and and Doyle, the comedy also features Meyers, Krishna Smitha (‘Silicon Valley,’ ‘This Is Us’). New episodes of the web series can now be streamed on YouTube.