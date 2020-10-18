Eden Epstein and John Buffalo Mailer’s Paths Inadvertently Cross Again in The Second Sun Exclusive Clip

Sometimes it takes a chance meeting-or two-for people to learn to appreciate even the smallest connections in life. That’s certainly the case for actress Eden Epstein and actor John Buffalo Mailer’s characters of Joy and Max in the new romantic drama, ‘The Second Sun.’

In honor of the film’s recent VOD release, courtesy of 1844 Entertainment, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the movie. The clip follows Joy as she takes refuge in a deserted bar during a wind storm. Max, who serves as the bartender, is the only other person who’s still in the establishment, and expresses his concern that she’s out in the midst of bad weather.When she then insists that she’s fine, she realizes that they previously met when she ordered breakfast from him in the café where he also works.

‘The Second Sun’ was the first feature that was was directed by Jennifer Gelfer, who has since also helmed this summer’s thriller, ‘DieRy,’ which also starred Mailer. ‘The Second Sun’ was written by James Patrick Nelson, and also stars Ciaran Byrne.

1844 Entertainment has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Second Sun’:

Two lost souls meet one cold night in post-World War II Manhattan. Before dawn, deep rooted secrets will be revealed. The man and woman will learn to believe in life, love and most importantly, miracles, again. The human spirit can survive anything.

