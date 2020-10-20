Luke Macfarlane and Hannah James Aim to Rescue Wounded Soldiers on Mercy Street

Connect with us

Luke Macfarlane and Hannah James star on the historical medical drama television series, ‘Mercy Street.’

While many people may have diverse political and lifestyle views, they can still bond over the natural desire to help others who are in need. That’s certainly the case for the opposing sides of the medical television series, ‘Mercy Street.’ The historical drama, which is set during the American Civil War,’ stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the real-life nurse-abolitionist, Mary Phinney. The fictionalized version of the nurse volunteers at the Mansion House Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia, where people from both the North and South vow to overcome their differences to instead focus on healing the sick and wounded.

The show, which originally aired on PBS, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘Mercy Street’ is set to stream on Filmon tonight at 9-10:05pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The fourth episode from season 2, which is titled ‘Southern Mercy,’ was written by Jason Richman, and directed by Laura Innes. The episode shows that after the battle of Chantilly, Chaplain Hopkins and Emma (Luke Macfarlane and Hannah James) strike out to rescue wounded soldiers.

