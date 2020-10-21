Davy Raphaely Experiences The Special in Horror Film’s NSFW Exclusive Clip

Once people have experienced ‘The Special,’ they can never go back to the ordinary. Actor Davy Raphaely is learning that lesson the hard way in the new horror movie, which is now available On Demand and digital VOD, courtesy of Red Hound Films.

In honor of the suspense drama’s release this month, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Jerry Has Found “The Special.”‘ In the clip, Jerry, who’s played by Raphaely, is visiting a brothel, as a result of thinking his wife is cheating on him. He agrees to go to the mysterious brothel with his best friend for the title special, and after he locates it, his friend proclaims that “Jerry has found The Special.”

Mark Steensland and James Newman wrote ‘The Special,’ which was directed by B. Harrison Smith. In addition to Raphaely, the movie also stars Sarah French and David Sheridan.

Red Hound Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Special’:

Suspecting his wife of infidelity, Jerry retaliates at the urging of his best friend, who takes him to a mysterious brothel for “The Special.” But everything has a price, and Jerry’s night of pleasure sets off a dark chain of events as he spirals into obsession.

For more information on ‘The Special,’ visit the the drama’s official website.