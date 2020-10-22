Idris Elba Puts In an appearance at the Thrift Infirmary on Bramwell

The fight for female equality is an ever-lasting one, as strong-willed women have struggled to prove their worth in the professional world for centuries. Jemma Redgrave’s eponymous character of Dr. Eleanor Bramwell on the British television series, ‘Bramwell,’ challenges the domination of men in the medical field, as she runs a free hospital for the poor in the East End of London during the late Victorian era.

The medical drama, which originally aired for four series in the mid-1990s on ITV, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘Bramwell’ is set to stream on Filmon tonight at 9:45-11pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The fifth episode from series 1 was written by Laura Sims, and directed by Laura Innes. The episode features Idris Elba in a guest-starring role as Charlie Carter, as he puts in an appearance at the Thrift Infirmary. Meanwhile, Lady Cora Peters’ (Michele Dotrice) pregnant maid is rushed in with labor pains, which causes Dr. Robert Bramwell’s (David Calder) reluctant return.

