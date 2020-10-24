Cannabis May Help Relieve Symptoms of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder According to Study

Patients suffering from symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) may find some temporary relief by inhaling cannabis, according to a new study that was published earlier this month. Researchers with Washington State University who worked on the study, which was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, suggests that medical cannabis could serve as a viable treatment, after they worked with 87 people who self-identified as suffering from OCD.

The participating patients tracked the severity of their intrusions, compulsions, and/or anxiety immediately before and after they used cannabis over the course of 1,810 sessions that spanned over the course of approximately two-and-a-half years, according to the study. The researchers aimed to focus on three things during the study, including examining whether symptoms of OCD are significantly reduced after inhaling cannabis; examining if the symptom changes are related to such predictors as gender, dose, cannabis constituents and time; and exploring potential long-term consequences of repeatedly using cannabis to self-medicate for OCD symptoms.

Baseline symptom severity and dose remained fairly constant throughout the study, the researchers wrote in their findings. During the study, patients reported a 60 percent reduction in compulsions, a 49 percent reduction in intrusions and a 52 percent reduction in anxiety.

A second similar study, published in the journal, found that cannabis with higher concentrations of CBD, or cannabidiol, were associated with larger reductions in compulsions.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, OCD affects 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and older, which equals to approximately 18 percent of the population. While the study suggests that inhaling cannabis may not offer long-term beneficial effects on OCD symptoms, its acutely reduces short-term symptoms.