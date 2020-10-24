Emily Browning Contends with the Ghosts From Her Past on The Uninvited’s BBC One Broadcast

Crafting an emotionally frightening and visually stunning psychological horror movie, especially one that’s aimed at teenagers and young adults, can be a harrowing task for filmmakers. But Charles and Thomas Guard, who are collectively known as The Guard Brothers, created an intriguing American spin on the subgenre with the 2009 mystery drama, ‘The Uninvited,’ which is a remake of the 2003 South Korean horror film, ‘A Tale of Two Sisters.’

‘The Uninvited’ stars Emily Browning, Elizabeth Banks, Arielle Kebbel and David Strathairn. It follows Anna (Browning), a fragile teenage girl, as she’s released from a sanitarium, where she has been confined since her mother (Maya Massar) died in a fire. When she returns home, she’s happy to be reunited with her sister, Alex (Kebbel).

But Anna’s happiness is quickly dampered when she discovers that her father, Steven (Strathairn), is now living with her mother’s nurse, Rachel (Banks). Anna begins seeing ghosts that suggest Rachel may have been responsible for her mother’s death, but the teen isn’t sure what’s real, as she has forgotten the events that led to the fire. Anna isn’t sure if her visions are reliable, or if they’re just figments of her imagination.

‘The Uninvited’ is set to air on the BBC One channel tonight on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK, or international users who have a paid subscription.) The movie will be streamed from 7:15-8:40pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

