A Reggae Band’s Reunion Concert is Cancelled After the Guitarist’s Demise on Death in Paradise

Paradise isn’t always as luxurious as people are led to believe. That’s certainly the case for the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie in the British-French crime drama television series, ‘Death in Paradise.’ The popular show, which is filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, features several London detectives as they investigate murder cases across Saint Marie.

New episodes of the long-running series originally air on the BBC One network. Repeats of the hit drama are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 5-6:20pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode eight of Series 7 of ‘Death in Paradise’ is titled ‘Melodies of Murder,’ and was written by Will Fisher, and directed by Sarah Walker. The episode shows how a reggae band’s reunion concert is cancelled when the guitarist is found dead in his dressing room, with a gun in his hand and the door locked from the inside.

