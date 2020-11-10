A Vicious Monster Roams Mount Inwangsan in Monstrum DVD Giveaway

People are being forced to contend with fear running rampant around the world, as an unprecedented plague is overtaking both the fictional and real worlds. That’s certainly the case for the characters in the upcoming fantasy horror movie, ‘Monstrum.’

RLJE Films is set to distribute the drama next Tuesday, November 17 on DVD for an SRP of $29.96, and on Blu-ray for an SRP of $29.97. The action movie will also be released on VOD and Digital HD.

‘Monstrum’ stars?Hyeri Lee (‘Hyde, Jekyll, Me’), In-kwon Kim (‘C’est Si Bon’), Myung-Min Kim?(‘Closer to Heaven’) and Woo-sik Choi?(‘Parasite’). The film was directed by Jong-ho Huh (‘Countdown,’ ‘The Advocate: A Missing Body’), who also co-wrote the film with?Heo-dam.

In honor of ‘Monstrum’s disc release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a DVD of the drama. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Monstrum’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, November 17, the day of the movie’s release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On November 17, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

In ‘Monstrum,’ a plague has taken over and fear runs rampant in the streets. When rumors of a vicious monster roaming Mount Inwangsan begin to spread, fear turns into panic. In order to quell the rising hysteria, the King brings his most trusted general out of retirement. Joined by his daughter, his right-hand man and a royal court officer, the general sets out to find and defeat the mysterious creature.