Official Key Art and Extended Trailer Released for Steve McQueen’s Anthology Series Small Axe

Amazon Prime Video has released the official key art and extended trailer for Steve McQueen’s anthology series, ‘Small Axe.’ The Academy Award-winning filmmaker’s latest project is is comprised of five original films that are set from the late 1960s to the mid 1980s that tell personal stories from London’s West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will, despite rampant racism and discrimination.

McQueen wrote, directed and executive produced ‘Small Axe,’ which features the folloing episodes:

‘Mangrove’ (Premiere: Friday, November 20)”

‘Mangrove’ centers on Frank Crichlow (Shaun Parkes), the owner of Notting Hill’s Caribbean restaurant, Mangrove, a lively community base for locals, intellectuals and activists. In a reign of racist terror, the local police raid Mangrove time after time, making Frank and the local community take to the streets in peaceful protest in 1970. When nine men and women, including Frank and leader of the British Black Panther Movement Altheia Jones-LeCointe (Letitia Wright), and activist Darcus Howe (Malachi Kirby), are wrongly arrested and charged with incitement to riot, a highly publicized trial ensues, leading to hard-fought win for those fighting against discrimination.

Wright, Parkes and Kirby star alongside Rochenda Sandall (‘Line of Duty’), Jack Lowden (The Long Song), Sam Spruell (‘Snow White and the Huntsmen’), Gershwyn Eustache (‘The Gentleman’), Nathaniel Martello-White (‘Collateral’), Richie Campbell (‘Liar’), Jumayn Hunter (‘Les Miserables’) and Gary Beadle (‘Summer of Rockets’). ‘Mangrove’ was co-written by Alastair Siddons and McQueen.

‘Lovers Rock’ (Premiere: Friday, November 27)

‘Lovers Rock’ tells a fictional story of young love at a Blues party in 1980. The film is an ode to the romantic reggae genre called Lovers Rock and to the Black youth who found freedom and love in its sound in London house parties, when they were unwelcome in white nightclubs.

Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn makes her screen debut opposite the BAFTAs 2020 Rising Star award recipient Micheal Ward (‘Top Boy’). Shaniqua Okwok (‘Boys’), Kedar Williams-Stirling (‘Sex Education’), Ellis George (‘Dr Who’), Alexander James-Blake (‘Top Boy’) and Kadeem Ramsay (‘Blue Story’) also star, as well as Francis Lovehall and Daniel Francis-Swaby, who are also making their screen debuts. ‘Lovers Rock’ was co-written by Courttia Newland and McQueen.

‘Red, White and Blue’ (Premiere: Friday, December 4)

‘Red, White and Blue’ tells the true story of Leroy Logan, a young forensic scientist with a yearning to do more than his solitary laboratory work. When he sees his father assaulted by two policemen, he finds himself driven to revisiting a childhood ambition to become a police officer; an ambition borne from the naïve hope of wanting to change racist attitudes from within. First, Leroy has to face the consequences of his father’s disapproval, never mind the blatant racism he finds in his new role as a despised yet exemplary Constable in the Metropolitan Police Force.

John Boyega (‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’) and Steve Toussaint (‘Prince of Persia’) star with talented newcomers Tyrone Huntley, Nathan Vidal and Jaden Oshenye. ‘Red, White and Blue’ was co-written by Newland and McQueen.

‘Alex Wheatle’ (Premiere: Friday, December 11)

‘Alex Wheatle’ follows the true story of award-winning writer, Alex Wheatle (Sheyi Cole), from a young boy through his early adult years. Having spent his childhood in a mostly white institutional care home with no love or family, he finally finds not only a sense of community for the first time in Brixton, but his identity and ability to grow his passion for music and DJing. When he is thrown in prison during the Brixton Uprising of 1981, he confronts his past and sees a path to healing.

Cole stars opposite Jonathan Jules. ‘Alex Wheatle’ was co-written by Siddons and Steve McQueen.

‘Education’ (Premiere: Friday, December 18)

‘Education’ is the coming of age story of 12-year-old Kingsley, a boy with a fascination for astronauts and rockets. When Kingsley is called to the Headmaster’s office for disruptive behavior in class, he is shocked to discover his transfer to a school for those with special needs. Distracted by working two jobs, his parents are unaware of what was an unofficial segregation policy at play, preventing many Black children from having the education they deserve until a group of West Indian women take matters into their own hands.

Newcomer Kenyah Sandy stars opposite Sharlene Whyte (‘We Hunt Together,’ ‘Casualty’), Daniel Francis (‘Once Upon A Time,’ ‘Homefront’), Tamara Lawrance (‘The Long Song,’ ‘Kindred’) and Josette Simon (‘Wonder Woman,’ Silent Witness’ and ‘Law & Order: UK’). ‘Education’ was co-written by Siddons and McQueen.

For more information on ‘Small Axe,’ visit its Instagram page.