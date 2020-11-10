Connect with us

Don Shirley Fondly Remembers Scuba Diving with David Shaw in Dave Not Coming Back Exclusive Clip

Don Shirley Fondly Remembers Scuba Diving with David Shaw in Dave Not Coming Back Exclusive Clip

Scuba diver Don Shirley appears in writer-director-producer Jonah Malak’s documentary, ‘Dave Not Coming Back.’

The most selfless acts people perform in their lives are often the things that they’re most remembered for in their deaths. That’s certainly the case for late high level scuba-diver, David Shaw, whose generous gesture of providing closure for another scuba-diver’s family, which sadly proved to be the last thing he did, is highlighted in the new documentary, ‘Dave Not Coming Back.’

Gravitas Ventures is set to distribute the film today on VOD. In honor of the movie’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. In the clip, Shaw’s fellow high level scuba-diver, Don Shirley, reflects on his longtime friend’s determination in securing what would later become a world record body recovery. Shirley also speaks about how Shaw felt like the brother he never had, especially since they approached scuba diving in the same way.

The following synopsis for ‘Dave Not Coming Back,’ which was written, directed and produced by Jonah Malak, has been unveiled by Gravitas Ventures:

Two high level scuba-divers and long-time friends, Don and Dave, broke a world record for depth in the Boesmansgat cave in South Africa. It would take them 15 minutes to reach the bottom, but 12 hours to surface. Having reached the bottom, against all odds, they find a body. They decide to come back and retrieve it. They call the parents, enroll eight fellow divers and hire a cameraman to document the dive. The camera will follow them throughout the preparation and the dive, including to the bottom of the cave.

Little did they know that on that historic dive, Dave would not be coming back. In this time of over-performance driven by self-promotion and self-filming comes a story of loss and mourning where egoism and altruism, hubris and self-control, and risk-taking and spirituality all go hand in hand. A cascade of choices and tense paradoxes lead to a tragedy long foreseen, yet impossible to prevent.

For more information on Dave Not Coming Back,’ visit the film’s official website and Facebook page.

Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director-producer Jonah Malak's documentary, 'Dave Not Coming Back,' which features Don Shirley and David Shaw.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

