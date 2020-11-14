A Dysfunctional Family’s Fears and Secrets are Exploited in Derelicts Exclusive Clip

A dysfunctional family’s greatest fear is coming true this holiday season in the new horror movie, ‘Derelicts.’ The flawed protagonists, who all appear normal to the outside world but actually don’t know how to relate to each other, must learn to bond together to fight back against a gang of vicious vagrants that invades their home on Thanksgiving Day.

‘Derelicts’ is premiering this weekend, just in time for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, on the Kings of Horror channel, courtesy of Terror Films. The drama will remain on the channel for a six-week exclusive window before being distributed on multiple digital platforms on Christmas Day. In honor of the movie’s official release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

The drama’s official release comes after it premiered at the Telluride Horror Show Film Festival in 2017. During its subsequent festival run, the movie received praise from critics.

‘Derelicts’ was written by Andre Evrenos and Clay Shirley and Brett Glassberg, who also made his feature film directorial debut on the project. The drama follows the dysfunctional family’s harrowing experiences on Thanksgiving Day. From the over-sexed grandparents to the squabbling siblings and an emotionless husband who seems uninterested in touching his wife, all appears normal in the household. That all changes when a gang of vicious vagrants invades their home, not only to cause havoc, pain and even death, but also lay bare everyone’s faults and inhumanity while exposing some deeper family secrets along the way.