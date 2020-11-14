Connect with us

A Dysfunctional Family’s Fears and Secrets are Exploited in Derelicts Exclusive Clip

HORROR HEADLINES

A Dysfunctional Family’s Fears and Secrets are Exploited in Derelicts Exclusive Clip

Published on

An image from ShockYa’s exclusive clip from co-writer-director Brett Glassberg’s horror film, ‘Derelicts.’

A dysfunctional family’s greatest fear is coming true this holiday season in the new horror movie, ‘Derelicts.’ The flawed protagonists, who all appear normal to the outside world but actually don’t know how to relate to each other, must learn to bond together to fight back against a gang of vicious vagrants that invades their home on Thanksgiving Day.

‘Derelicts’ is premiering this weekend, just in time for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, on the Kings of Horror channel, courtesy of Terror Films. The drama will remain on the channel for a six-week exclusive window before being distributed on multiple digital platforms on Christmas Day. In honor of the movie’s official release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

The drama’s official release comes after it premiered at the Telluride Horror Show Film Festival in 2017. During its subsequent festival run, the movie received praise from critics.

‘Derelicts’ was written by Andre Evrenos and Clay Shirley and Brett Glassberg, who also made his feature film directorial debut on the project. The drama follows the dysfunctional family’s harrowing experiences on Thanksgiving Day. From the over-sexed grandparents to the squabbling siblings and an emotionless husband who seems uninterested in touching his wife, all appears normal in the household. That all changes when a gang of vicious vagrants invades their home, not only to cause havoc, pain and even death, but also lay bare everyone’s faults and inhumanity while exposing some deeper family secrets along the way.

Summary
'Derelicts' Official Clip
Title
'Derelicts' Official Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from co-writer-director Brett Glassberg's horror film, 'Derelicts.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top