Jenni Baird Threatens Marta Dusseldorp’s Future on A Place to Call Home

Sometimes the most challenging aspect in life for people can be finding a place where they truly feel comfortable and at peace. That’s certainly the case for the protagonist of the Australian television series, ‘A Place to Call.’ The lead character, Sarah Adams, who’s played by Marta Dusseldorp, returns to her native Australia following the Second World War, after she spent 20 years abroad in Paris, in order to start a new life.

The award-winning period drama, which premiered in 2013 on Australia’s Seven Network, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘A Place to Call Home’ is set to stream on Filmon this morning at 9:15-10:20am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and viewed at a later time.

The first episode from series 3, which is titled ‘The Things We Do for Love,’ was written by David Hannam, and directed by Ian Barry. The episode follows Regina (Jenni Baird) as she threatens Sarah’s (Marta Dusseldorp) future, and George’s (Brett Climo) life hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, Anna and Gino’s (Abby Earl and Aldo Mignone) honeymoon is clouded by the contents of Swanson’s letter.

