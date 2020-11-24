Phoebe Sparrow Defends Herself Against an Alien Predator in Dune Drifter Exclusive Clip and DVD Giveaway

Struggling to survive in unfamiliar territory can be a daunting experience for anyone, even for a trained fighter pilot. But the process can be even more terrifying for a rookie who must battle an enemy alien soldier on a foreign planet by herself. That’s certainly the case for actress Phoebe Sparrow’s character of Adler in the upcoming sci-fi film, ‘Dune Drifter.’

4 Digital Media is set to distribute the drama next Tuesday, December 1 on Digital, VOD and DVD. The release will include several bonus features, including a producer’s cut and a behind-the-scenes featurette.

In honor of ‘Dune Drifter’s distribution, ShockYa debuting an exclusive clip from the movie, which is titled ‘Stand Off.’ The clip features Adler, the pilot of a crashed star-fighter, as she must defend herself against an alien predator after a devastating orbital space battle.

In addition to Sparrow, the movie also stars Daisy Aitkens, Simon Dwyer. The film was written and directed by Marc Price.

Set during an ongoing battle for humanity, ‘Dune Drifter’ follows a group of rookie space fighter pilots that’s sent to join the battle against an armada of unbeatable enemy ships. When the trainee pilot and her gunner are shot down, they manage to crash land on a nearby planet. With the gunner mortally wounded and her own life support only set to last two days, the pilot’s only option is to fix her ship. The sudden appearance of an enemy craft offers the answer. But as the pilot looks for parts to use on her own ship, she’s horrified to spot another survivor: an enemy alien soldier who has no intention of letting her escape.