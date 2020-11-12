Brian Geraghty and Sharon Leal Discuss a Police Shooting in Blindfire Exclusive Clip and Digital Code Giveaway

Lives are left in pieces after a white cop responds to a violent hostage call and kills an innocent Black man in the new crime drama, ‘Blindfire.’ The movie, which is inspired by actual events, explores the aftermath of the tragedy, during which the officer is accused of wrongfully shooting and killing the victim, who the majority of the public believes shouldn’t have been targeted. The representations of the officer’s actions will be chronicled when the feature is released in select theaters and virtual cinemas tomorrow, November 13, and then on Digital and VOD next Friday, November 20, courtesy of Kandoo Films.

In addition to Geraghty and Leal, the film also stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Jim Beaver, Chiké Okonkwo and Wayne Brady. The thriller was written and directed by Michael Nell.

‘Blindfire’ follows Will Bishop (Geraghty), a white cop who responds to a violent hostage call and unjustifiably kills the Black man (Okonkwo) in his own home. After Bishop learns of the victim’s innocence and is suddenly facing repercussions for his actions, he’s forced to confront extremely difficult conversations with his partner (Leal), as well as the family of the victim, and must examine his own accountability while attempting to find the person who he feels is actually responsible for the tragic chain of events. The story echoes much of the conversation taking place in society today and offers a unique exploration of this timely issue from both sides.

For more information on 'Blindfire,' which was the winner of Best Crime Drama at the Houston International Film Festival