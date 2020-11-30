YouTube Host Max Miller Delves Into Christmas Pudding’s Past in Tasting History Exclusive Clip

Retro styles are proving yet again that they’re not a thing of the past with Max Miller’s hit culinary YouTube channel, ‘Tasting History.’ The chef, who realized he had a passion for making historical deserts while watching ‘The Great British Bake Off’ several years ago, has found recent success this year by uniquely sharing his interest in food and its historical context.

Miller’s latest outrageous creation is being featured on his next holiday episode, which is set to premiere tomorrow, Tuesday, December 1. The segment will feature a century old recipe for Christmas Pudding. In honor of the episode’s premiere tomorrow, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the show.

‘Tasting History’ is a weekly series that focuses on a delicious blend of culinary skills and historical perspective. On the show, the host gives viewers a window into recipes from Medieval times to the turn of the century, including 400-year-old Buttered Beere, Civil War Bread Pudding, Pumpion Pie from 1670, and 19th Century Quesadillas.

Since launching at the end of February, ‘Tasting History’ has gained over 420,000 subscribers. The most popular of the show’s videos has garnered over one million views, and the channel’s overall views total 12 million.