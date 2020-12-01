Connect with us

Dame Joan Collins and Luke Goss Comfort Each Other in The Loss Adjuster Exclusive Clip

MOVIES

Dame Joan Collins and Luke Goss Comfort Each Other in The Loss Adjuster Exclusive Clip

Published on

Dame Joan Collins and Luke Goss play Margaret Rogerton Sykes and Martin Dyer in director Vincent Woods’ comedy-drama, ‘The Loss Adjuster.’

It’s only when people have lost everything that they truly realize what they’ve been missing. That’s certainly the case for Dame Joan Collins and Luke Goss‘ characters of Margaret Rogerton Sykes and Martin Dyer in the upcoming holiday film, ‘The Loss Adjuster,’ which Trinity Creative Partnership is distributing today on VOD and Digital.

In honor of the comedy-drama’s release, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Get Back On The Horse.’ In the clip, Margaret gets cozy with Martin, who’s the title loss adjuster.

The movie was written and produced by Jayney Mackie, and directed by Vincent Woods. In addition to Collins and Goss, ‘The Loss Adjuster’ also stars Guy Siner, Martin Kemp, Lorna Fitzgerald, Cathy Tyson and Joan Kym Marsh.

Trinity Creative Partnership has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Loss Adjuster’:

Hapless insurance loss adjuster, Martin Dyer, feels his life is spiraling out of control. But he soon discovers that even when you reach rock bottom, some clouds really do have a silver lining.

Watch ‘Get Back On The Horse’ above, and the official music video for ‘A Christmas Wish,’ the single and theme from ‘The Loss Adjuster,’ which is sung by Beverly Knight, below.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive The Loss Adjuster Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive The Loss Adjuster Clip
Description

ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from director Vincent Woods' comedy-drama, 'The Loss Adjuster,' which is titled 'Get Back on the Horse,' and features Dame Joan Collins and Luke Goss.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top