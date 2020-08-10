Ella Hunt Books Her Band’s First Local Show in Kat and The Band Exclusive Clip

One of the most rewarding achievements for a music manager’s career is booking their first band’s initial live performance. That’s certainly the case for actress Ella Hunt (‘Anna and the Apocalypse‘), who plays the title protagonist in the new comedy, ‘Kat and The Band,’ which Trinity Creative Partnership is set to distribute tomorrow on cable and leading digital providers.

In honor of ‘Kat and the Band’s release, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the film, which is titled ‘Where’s Your Manager?’ The clip shows how Kat, who’s a high school student by day and a DIY music manager by night, books her band’s first local show. In addition to Hunt, ‘Where’s Your Manager?’ also features Dougie Poynter (the singer from the pop rock band McFly), Callum McGowan and Idris Debrand.

The coming-of-age music movie was written by Jemma Field and Michael Muller, and directed by E.E. Hegarty. ‘Kat and the Band’ also stars Jennifer Leon, Katherine Kelly and Rufus Hound.

‘Kat and The Band’ follows clever, music-obsessed teenager Kat Malone, who creates her ultimate side-hustle of managing a struggling band, which is led by skeptical Alex (Poynter). But she must also balance the average teenage pressures of friendship, school and family in a sweet and uplifting story about chasing your dreams.