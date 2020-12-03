Connect with us

The Team Tries to Prevent a Nuclear Bomb Attack in London on Spooks

A scene from the ‘Nuclear Strike’ episode of the British action-adventure spy mystery drama series, ‘Spooks.’

Gripping entries in the spy genre not only draw viewers into their stories through various visual stylistic choices, but also crafting realistic, high-tension, emotional stories. That’s certainly the case with British mystery television series, ‘Spooks.’ The espionage drama follows the work of a group of MI5 officers based at the service’s Thames House headquarters, in a highly secure suite of offices known as The Grid.

The popular action-adventure show, which is also notable for its use of popular guest actors, originally aired on the BBC One network in the early 2000s. Its repeats are currently streaming on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The next episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight 6:10-7:35pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode eight of Series 7 of ‘Spooks,’ which is titled ‘Nuclear Strike,’ was written by Neil Cross, and directed by Sam Miller. The episode follows Russian sleeper agents as they plan to detonate a nuclear bomb in London, which prompt the team to kidnap the mole and force her to help prevent the attack.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

